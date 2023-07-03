JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man, who was reported missing in Jones County, has been arrested.

Jones County deputies said 25-year-old Jake Douglas McDonald was reported missing this weekend. According to investigators, he made contact with his wife on Saturday, July 1 and said he was in Sandersville headed to the Glade community to take a friend home.

On Monday, July 3, deputies announced McDonald was located and had been arrested by Sandersville police overnight.

He was charged with possessions of a controlled substance – Schedule 2, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, careless driving and no insurance. McDonald is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.