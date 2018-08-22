Missing Jones County two-year-old believed to have drowned in pond
Authorities in Jones County believe a missing two-year-old girl may have drowned in a pond.
The Jones County Sheriff's Department and the JCSD Search & Rescue squads received a call about Ida Landrum around 5 P.M. after reports that she walked out of the front door of the home on Mill Creek Road where she lived.
After an hour-long search, a search and rescue drone found Landrum's body inside of a nearby pond, where the Jones County Deputy Coroner pronounced her dead on the scene.
Jones County Emergency Operations Center, EmServ and other people helped volunteer to search for Landrum prior to the discovery of her body.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
