LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are searching for a missing 43-year-old man.

Investigators said Travis Smith has not been in contact with his family for the last several weeks. They believe he may be in the Jackson area.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts can contact the Laurel Police Department at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.