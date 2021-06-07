Mississippi Aquarium, Memorial Hospital partner for interactive exhibit

GULFPORT, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi Aquarium announced the facility will host Draw Alive, which will be presented by Memorial Hospital. The interactive software program animates hand-colored drawings.

Draw Alive allows Mississippi Aquarium visitors to select and color one of five different aquarium-themed drawings and watch it come to life in an animated form on two large screens in Changing Tides.

“This is another way for families to interact together at Mississippi Aquarium,” CEO Kurt Allen said. “Families can come inside, sit down and be as creative as they want to be with the drawings. Then, right before their eyes, the pictures come to life, and they can see their artwork animated in real-time. Draw Alive is another partnership between Mississippi Aquarium and Memorial Hospital. We are grateful for the continued support from our friends at Memorial Hospital.”