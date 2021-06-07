Mississippi Aquarium offers tour of Mississippi Sound

GULFPORT, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi Aquarium announced a new weekly program Eco Tours, a guided tour of the Mississippi Sound. The boat tour is a partnership with Ship Island Excursions in Gulfport.

On Friday, June 11, guests can climb aboard the Clipper, a 75-passenger boat, at Ship Island Excursions in Gulfport Small Craft Harbor and enjoy a 90-minute cruise with Mississippi Aquarium to learn about the wildlife and unique ecology of the Gulf of Mexico and the conservation work being done by our scientists and partners.

According to officials, the ship leaves the dock at 4:00 p.m. Eco Tours will be available every Friday in June and July at 4:00 p.m. Joining the guests will be Mississippi Aquarium’s Dr. Holley Muraco, who will discuss the incredible ecosystem that is the Mississippi Sound.

“Connecting our Aquarium guests to the habitats that require conservation, such as the Mississippi Sound, will help inspire action through education,” Muraco said. “Being out on the Mississippi Sound will allow guests to see and learn about the wildlife that depends on this dynamic ecosystem. The Mississippi Sound is critical habitat for endangered marine life, including sea turtles, fish and birds, and we are excited to share their stories and how everyone can do their part to help save them. In addition, the Eco Tour will introduce guests to the conservation research conducted by MSAQ scientists and how we are dedicated to restoring and protecting this unique space.”

Tickets for the tour start at $24.95 ($22.45 for members) and can be purchased online at msaqaurium.org. The tickets are for the boat tour only. Combo packages that include same-day admission to Mississippi Aquarium are also available for purchase.