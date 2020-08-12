Mississippi city’s police department gets new chief

WIGGINS, Miss. (AP) — The Wiggins Police Department has a new chief who is no stranger to the department.

Jeff Thomas has been named to replace Chief Matt Barnett, who will retire at the end of August.

Thomas began his law enforcement career in 1997 at the Wiggins Police Department. Since 2008, he’s served as deputy chief under Barnett, WLOX-TV reported.

Mayor Joel Miles said Thomas has the experience needed to lead the department.

“They made a great team,” Miles said of Thomas and Barnett. “We felt like it would flow smoothly for him to become chief.”

Thomas will be officially sworn in at a ceremony on Sept. 1.

