Mississippi coast’s Crawfish Music Festival back this year

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi coast’s Crawfish Music Festival is back after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday night saw the return of the almost three-decades-old event at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Rain and wind kept some people away the first day, but more activities are planned as the week progresses.

”We are hoping that we will still get to hear some great music and we will get a few peaks of sunshine in the middle of all this mess,” vendor Shelly Newman told WLOX-TV.

Coliseum director Matt McDonnell told the television station he is hoping this upcoming weekend will feel like a return to normalcy for festival guests.

”They’re going to feel normal again. That’s the thing,” McDonnell said. “They’re going to feel like, ‘Wow, we missed this in 2020.’”

McDonnell said the festival has set up an arena for shows in case bad weather continues. The Crawfish Festival began Wednesday and continues through Sunday, April 18.