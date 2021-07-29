Mississippi father, son sentenced in meth trafficking investigation

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A father and son were sentenced to federal prison following a two-year long drug trafficking investigation, according to Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

Investigators said Steven Lawrence Hand, 53, and Steven Tyler Hand, 29, of Mount Olive facilitated multiple sales of methamphetamine in August 2019. A year later, Covington County deputies obtained and executed search warrants at each of their homes. Investigators seized 136 grams of meth and multiple firearms.

Both men pled guilty to one count of possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth on Tuesday, July 29. They were sentenced to 170 months in prison.

Steven Lawrence Hand, 53

Steven Tyler Hand, 29

The investigation was led by Covington County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies.