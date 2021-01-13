Digital First: Mississippi fishermen partner to bring catch to families in need

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Extra Table and shrimpers from Mississippi’s coast delivered 36,000 meals for families in need in Hattiesburg, Jackson, Biloxi and Gulfport on Wednesday.

Extra Table will aid in the distribution of 13,000 pounds of shrimp to its partnered food banks in the coming days; many of which reported a 30-50% increase in need due to the economic hardship created by COVID-19.

The shrimp were caught by members of Mississippi Commercial Fisheries United, which promotes fresh, wild caught fish from the Gulf. The shrimp were purchased with support from a grant by Catch Together, a nonprofit which raises funds to strengthen sustainable fishermen and fishing communities across the country.

Catch Together plans to provide more than $5 million in grants aiding fishermen and moving fresh, local fish to nearby foodbanks across the U.S., along with the current effort in Mississippi. The national effort will provide 36,000 meals to food banks.

On Wednesday in the Pine Belt, Christian Services, Edward Street, Hope Community Collective, Sumrall Food Pantry, Oak Grove United Methodist Church, and Petal Children’s Task Force all received donations in addition to food pantries in neighboring parts of the state.







