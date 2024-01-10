HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The 18-year-old Mississippi National Guardsman, who suffered a severe heat stroke during a drill at Camp Shelby, is still recovering.

Colby Maury-Rice’s father, Eddie Dockery, said his son began taking his first steps on his own on Christmas Day. He’s also learning how to speak again and regain some memory.

Rice was in a coma for 57 days after suffering a heat stroke on August 12, 2023. His father said doctors did not believe Rice would survive, much less be able to walk.

“Colby got out of his bed and walked down the hallway. That’s no less short of a miracle. When on August 12, 2023, he was D.O.A., dead on arrival, at Forrest General Hospital. It emphasizes to me the power of prayer, the power of God’s love and the power of faith. Colby’s got a long way to go. He has a number of neurological problems that he’s coping with, but he’s alive, and he’s well,” said Dockery.

Rice is currently in the Touro Infirmary in New Orleans. His family said they hope to bring Rice home in the coming weeks to continue his rehabilitation.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for Rice’s medical expenses.