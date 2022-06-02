HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Mississippi has more people than the 2020 census reported.

The 2020 Census found that Mississippi lost 6,000 people from its people. However after further review, the state gained 100,000 people.

The factors that play into such a undercounting vary. Those include language barriers, internet access and people simply not being reachable.

When a community is undercounted, fewer federal dollars are sent there, but when a community is over counted, more federal dollars are sent there.

Mississippi could have lost representation of a congressional seat.

There are two other ways that the population is counted; with a survey and through analysis of public records.

Beyond funding, population data is crucial for development. Businesses use this to determine where to build new factories and stores.