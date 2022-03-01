HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The annual Mississippi Historical Society meeting will be free to the public with a grant from the Mississippi Humanities Council.

The program will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, March 11 at the Historic Eureka School Museum at 410 East 6th Street in Hattiesburg.

Presentations on women’s suffrage, African-American women’s history and civil rights journalism will start the meeting. A second session at 10:00 a.m. will focus on commemorating and preserving local African American history. Speakers include Attorney Glenda Funchess, Hattiesburg Councilwoman Deborah Delgado, School Historian Stella Mackabee and African American Military History Museum Director Latoya Norman.

An awards luncheon follows immediately after and costs $25. Ellie J. Dahmer will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for her work to preserve the memory and accomplishments of her late husband, civil rights leaders Vernon Dahmer, and her efforts to promote civil rights education.

Click here to learn how to become a member of the Mississippi Historical Society.