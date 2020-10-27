Mississippi lawmakers support Supreme Court Justice nomination

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 26: U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett is sworn in by Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas during a ceremonial swearing-in event on the South Lawn of the White House October 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Senate confirmed Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court today by a vote of 52-48. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Senator Roger Wicker and Congressman Steven Palazzo supported the nomination of Republican party candidate Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court Justice before her confirmation Monday.

During a news conference on October 13th, Wicker and Palazzo confirmed their support of the Barrett,.

Barrett was sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas as the new Supreme Court Justice at a White House ceremony Monday. Following her swearing-in ceremony, Barrett told Americans that she will do her job on the court “independently” from political branches.

“My fellow Americans — even though we judges don’t face elections. We still work for you. It is your Constitution that establishes the rule of law and the judicial independence that is so central to it. The oath that I have solemnly taken tonight means at its core that I will do my job without any fear or favor and that I will do so independently of both the political branches and of my own preferences.”

In Congressman Palazzo’s statement, he admired Justice Barrett’s previous statements of promising the American people that she would interpret the Constitution and laws as written. Palazzo agreed the statement was important.

“I think that’s important for all Americans regardless of political ideology, there should never be activist as Judicial Judges because there sometimes needs to be a temperament to keep the Legislative and Executive branch all separate powers but equal,” he said.

Barrett also spoke about the confirmation process itself, saying it “made ever clear to me one of the fundamental differences between the federal judiciary and the United States Senate.”

Barrett’s confirmation as the new Supreme Court Justice will give conservatives a 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court.

