PICAYUNE, Miss. (WHLT) – Picayune police arrested a Hancock County man for allegedly making a threat against a school district.

Police said they became aware of a social media post on September 6, 2023, by Dustin Taylor. They said Taylor made direct threats to the Picayune School District in which he stated he intended to destroy a school.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Taylor for making terroristic threats. He was later arrested at his home on Old Bouie Road.