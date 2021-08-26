Mississippi National Guard member dies during fitness test event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Mississippi National Guard member died on Thursday after experiencing a medical emergency while conducting the Army Combat Fitness Test in Hattiesburg.

Staff Sergeant Robert Jason Belue, 44, was attending the Maneuver Senior Leaders Course, Phase I as part of his professional military education and career advancement when he experienced a medical emergency.

According to leaders with the National Guard, Belue was examined by an instructor and provided aid by the Camp Shelby Fire Department and Emergency Medical Technician personnel. He was taken by ambulance to Forrest General Hospital, but he passed away before he arrived at the hospital.

Staff Sgt. Belue was a traditional National Guard Soldier assigned to Charlie Troop, 1-98th Cavalry Regiment, 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team. He served 24 years of service.

The Mississippi National Guard Soldiers and Airmen said their thoughts and prayers are with his family and his unit at this time.