GULFPORT, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi National Guard will host a large scale training exercise called Southern Strike 2021 at the Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport.

Leaders with the Mississippi National Guard said starting Thursday, April 15 there will be an increase in aircraft, low flying helicopters, and noise in the areas surrounding the base on Hewes Avenue.

The event will be held on Thursday, April 15, until Friday, April 30.