Mississippi National Guard to participate in 9/11 remembrance ceremonies

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi National Guard (MSNG) will participate in several events throughout the state on Saturday, September 11, in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the terror attacks in 2001.

A MSNG 9/11 remembrance ceremony on the 20th anniversary will begin at 8:00 a.m. at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum, Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Hattiesburg. The ceremony will honor Gold Star Families who have lost loved ones in the War on Terrorism and honor those who died to serve the U.S. This event is free and open to the public for participation.

A MSNG 9/11 ‘Never Forget’ 20th Anniversary Memorial 5K Run, Walk, Ruck event will begin at the MSNG Joint Force Headquarters in Jackson at 7:30 a.m. Following the run, a moment of silence will be conducted at the JFH Headquarters building flagpole at precisely 8:46 a.m., the moment when the first plane hit the World Trade center North Tower. The public is welcome to cheer on the MSNG Soldiers and Airmen as they begin the event at 1410 Riverside Drive, Jackson. Family and Friends of the guard are invited to run with our service members honoring all who have served since 9/11.

The MSNG will conduct an aviation flyover before the University of Mississippi football game. The game kicks off at Vaught-Hemingway Football Stadium, University, Miss. at 6:30 p.m. MSNG aviators will fly over the stadium at precisely 6:23 p.m. in UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters from A Company, 1st Battalion, 185th Aviation Regiment based in Jackson to commemorate the event.