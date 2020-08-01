Mississippi National Guard welcomes first female Battalion Commander

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi National Guard’s largest unit, the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, welcomed its first female battalion commander during a change of command ceremony at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Hattiesburg, on Friday, July 31.
Lt. Col. Annie Lee of Hattiesburg assumed command of the 106th Brigade Support Battalion, headquartered in Hattiesburg, from Lt. Col. William Walley of Brandon, during the Change of Command ceremony on Friday at Camp Shelby.
The 106th BSB is one of seven battalions that make up the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, headquartered in Tupelo.
“I am honored and privileged that the command team here in Mississippi chose me to command the 106th Brigade Support Battalion,” said Lee. “I know I have some big shoes to fill, but I am up to the challenge.
The Hattiesburg-based unit has approximately 400 Soldiers and provides logistics, maintenance, and medical support for nearly 4,000 Soldiers in the 155th ABCT.
