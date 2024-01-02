LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Mississippi paramedic was killed while responding to an accident.

According to ASAP EMS, an ambulance was returning to their coverage area after transporting a patient to Mobile, Alabama, on December 30, 2023. During their return, the crew observed an accident scene and stopped to provide assistance.

While helping an individual, EMT Mary “Katie” Pipkins was struck by another vehicle.

“We as a company are heartbroken over the loss of such a beautiful soul. Miss Pipkins was a true hero in every way. Miss Pipkins set a standard in EMS for others to follow. Her love and compassion knew no bound,” said Rusty Hembree, operation manager for ASAP EMS.