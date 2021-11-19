Mississippi Power warns customers about payment scam

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Mississippi Power is warning customers about a new scam that targets customers’ banking information.

Company officials said scammers will scare customers with past-due payment notices. They ask for a payment to avoid disconnected service. Officials said the scammers often target seniors or people who speak English as a second language.

Mississippi Power reminds customers that an employee will never come to your home or business to collect payment or ask for your personal or financial information. They also said that their employees only come to your home for service-related reasons in a company car and uniform.

If someone is impersonating a Mississippi Power employee, call your local police and alert Mississippi Power at 800-532-1502.