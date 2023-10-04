COLLINS, Miss. (WHLT) – There may be less pumpkins to choose from this fall. Mississippi pumpkin crops have taken a hit from the excessive heat and drought.

Little water and extreme temperatures have led to farmers in the Pine Belt losing pumpkins. Farmers said the hot and dry weather can lead to smaller harvests due to wilting and dying vines.

The lack of rainwater can also cause pumpkins to be smaller in size.

Mitchel Farms, located in Collins, was able to save most of their crops with irrigation systems, but Garner Farms, located in Mize, did not yield any pumpkins.

“Some fields are drier than others. Most of, or a lot of my land has irrigation systems on it, and where I’ve been able to water, I’m making a very good crop. This particular field of pumpkins is all watered, and they’re doing very well. I have another field. It’s not watered, and it’s going to do okay, but not really good,” said Don Mitchell, the owner of Mitchell Farms.

“You need a good vine to have plenty of pumpkins on the vine, of course. And, you know, it’s just so hot during the day that our pumpkins would wilt down, and they would not recover fully at night. Pumpkins usually wilt during the day, but at nighttime, they recover for the next day. And year that didn’t happen because it was so hot during the night, it kept them pretty much wilted,” said Keith Garner with Garner Farms.

The loss in crops could also impact the cost of pumpkins.