HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Mississippi Reading Corps is seeking 20 reading tutors to serve in Hattiesburg-area schools.

The tutors will help in five elementary schools in the Pine Belt and work one-on-one or in small groups with students to help improve their reading and learning skills. Tutors will begin serving in October.

Leaders in Hattiesburg said encouraging reading at an early age is the key to ensuring great learners.

“You couldn’t get a more important thing than getting a child up to reading level. I think it’s after third grade if a child is not reading up to level, the chances of them getting to that right level are very slim. I mean you really have to try to catch them early,” said executive director of the Pine Belt Foundation Michael Dixon.

Interested tutors can apply online.