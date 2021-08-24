Mississippi restaurants experience supply shortages

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Restaurants are already dealing with a shortage of workers, but now some are finding basic supplies to be in short supply.

It may be hard to find many popular food items at your favorite restaurant due to the increasing demand. According to the National Restaurant Association, prices have increased on pork, chicken, seafood, eggs, and flour.

A few reasons for this include shortage of workers in processing facilities.

Pat Fontaine, an executive director with the Mississippi Restaurant Association, said restaurant and hospitality businesses are seeing challenges from both sides, including a lack of workers and an increase in cost of supplies.

Some experts said expect to pay more for meat as the increase for demand grows.