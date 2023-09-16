HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A community action organization is organizing an event intended to increase voter turnout.

The Mississippi Rising Coalition’s “Voter Engagement Cookout” is set for September 23 at Vernon Dahmer Park from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The family-friendly event will feature arts and crafts, face painting, free food and more for the Hattiesburg community.

According to its website, the organization’s main goal is to “build the power of working class, low-income and marginalized communities in Mississippi through bottom-up organizing, popular education, mutual aid, coalition-building and direct action to advance human rights and racial, economic and climate justice.”

The organization is also partnering with MS Votes, which is focused on civic engagement among young voters in the Magnolia State.

Mississippi’s General election is set for Tuesday, November 7.