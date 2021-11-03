Mississippi schools receive free access to STEM online software platform

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) and the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) will use a Governor’s Emergency Education Response (GEER) grant to give state middle schools free access to Learning Blade.

Learning Blade is a Science, Technology, Engineering, Math and computer science (STEM) online software platform that teaches students STEM skills and exposes them to high-demand STEM careers.

“Learning Blade is a valuable resource for Mississippi middle schools as it will expose students to the possibilities in computer science, cybersecurity and other STEM careers and help develop computational skills necessary for any vocation in our digital society,” said USM Director of the School of Computing Sciences and Engineering Dr. Sarah Lee.

The GEER grant that will be used to fund the initiative is given to schools to support STEM and other education that may be struggling due to COVID-19.

Mississippi middle schools can sign up for their free Learning Blade license by filling out the form here.