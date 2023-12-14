JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jefferson Davis County School District launched an investigation after a parent claimed her son was physically harmed by a bus driver.

“My son told me that he and another bus mate were playing shadow boxing, and that’s when the bus driver stopped the bus on the route and did this to my child’s arm,” said Rachel Morello, the boy’s mother.

She said her son came home with several bruises and scratches after the unidentified bus driver allegedly grabbed him.

“Those bruises lasted for days. There was a scratch, and you can clearly see the fingerprints on him,” Morello said.

The school district did provide a temporary bus driver for her children, but she said that’s not enough.

“I want this particular bus driver to lose his job. If they don’t have enough drivers, hire people, hire them because he should not be driving,” Morello stated.

While the school district is investigating, Superintendent Dr. Isaac Haynes, Jr., believes the child was injured during a fight that started on the bus.

“The bus driver, to his credit, tried to separate the kids to resolve an issue on the school bus. What’s unclear at this point is if there was any excessive or abuse of the kids, that’s a matter is under investigation,” Haynes said.

He also hopes security footage from the bus will provide more answers.

“If we have any employee that willfully or purposely abuses a child, I will fire them in a New York second,” Haynes stated.

The superintendent said he’s not aware of any previous violations by the bus driver, but Morello said her daughter was previously hit on the leg by the driver.