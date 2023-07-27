PRENTISS, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was indicted on multiple charges in Jefferson Davis County, including home invasion and kidnapping.

The Prentiss Headlight reported Earnestine Dixon was charged with burglary, home invasion, aggravated assault and kidnapping. The alleged incident happened on June 18 at a home on Dan Street.

The victim told police she was inside her home around 9:30 a.m. when she saw another woman inside her house.

Investigators said Dixon shoved the victim outside and locked the door to the home. They said the victim’s son was inside his bedroom during the incident.

According to authorities, the victim was able to get back inside using the spare key and called 911 before going inside. The victim said she was hit on the head repeatedly with a shoe by Dixon.

Investigators said the victim was shoved outside again, and Dixon barricaded the door with a chair.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they said Dixon was arrested. Dixon appeared in court and was given a $25,000 bond. She is being held in the Jefferson Davis County Jail.