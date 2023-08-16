COLLINS, Miss. (WHLT) – U.S. Representative Mike Ezell (R-Miss.) visited the Mississippi Veterans Home in Collins to honor one of the residents, Pernullus Turner, on Tuesday, August 15.

The 102-year-old Army Sergeant (Ret.) served as a wheeled mechanic and transporter of various vehicles during World War II and was present for that exact role on “D-Day” in France.

U.S. Representative Mike Ezell (R-Miss.) visited the Mississippi Veterans Home in Collins to honor one of the residents, Pernullus Turner, on Tuesday. (Courtesy: Mississippi Veterans Affairs)

Ezell presented Turner the following military medals he never received during or after his service:

World War Two Victory Medal

African and European Tour Medal

Rifle Marksmanship Medal

U.S. Army Good Conduct Medal

U.S. Army Victory Lapel (World War Two)