HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) leaders are encouraging Mississippians to avoid all outdoor burning.

They reported that there has been a high number of wildfires across the state due to high winds and low relative humidity.

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims said 30 service calls were made over the last few days to volunteer fire departments across the county. He said that while there isn’t a burn ban in place, neighbors are strongly encouraged to avoid all outdoor burning at this time.