JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Senate confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Thursday, April 7, making her the first Black woman to sit on the nation’s highest court.

After a 53-47 bipartisan vote, Brown Jackson will take the seat in Summer 2022 when Justice Stephen Breyer retires.

Brown Jackson will be the third African American to join the court and the sixth woman.

“It’s progress. It’s well over do. She’s well qualified, and we need diversity on the bench,” said community member John Blackwell.

Others said while diversity is a good quality, what Brown Jackson brings to the tables is less about race and more about the highest qualification.