BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WHLT) – TEC, a leading provider of fiber internet to rural communities across the Southeast, has broken ground on construction that will extend broadband access to the Mize and Mount Olive communities.

Rebekah Carlton, Mt. Olive community member and school teacher, said, “The community will be most excited about having access to what their neighbor communities are already enjoying.”

TEC’s goal is to bridge the digital divide by providing a reliable, high-speed internet option that

positively impacts the communities it serves.

Once completed, this project will provide more than 1,000 residential and business customers, high-speed internet, phone, and security options to this unserved and underserved area.