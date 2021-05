HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The For Us By Us (F.U.B.U.) Market, a community nonprofit, announced that they will hold their first mobile farmers market on Saturday, May 29.

The family-friendly event will held the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The market will offer fresh produce, healthy prepared food options, live entertainment, community resources and guest speakers.