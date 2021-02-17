Mobile home destroyed by fire in Hebron community

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – According to Dana Bumgardner, Public Information Officer for Jones County Fire Council, on Wednesday morning, volunteer fire departments responded to a reported structure fire at 265 Old Palestine Church Road in the Hebron community.

Bumgardner said Mary Jackson lived at the single wide mobile home. She had been having problems with her breaker box and woke up this morning to the smell of smoke. When she went to investigate the smell, she found the entire breaker box on fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the single wide fully engulfed in flames. The mobile home sustained major damage in the incident

Jackson lived at the home with her three children.

No injuries were reported.