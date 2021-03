JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Calhoun and Soso volunteer firefighters responded to a house fire early Monday morning. The fire happened at a mobile home in the 600 block of Will Knight Road just after 4:00 a.m. in the Soso community

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the homeowner was staying with a relative and was not home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.