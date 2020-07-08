Mobile home in Jones County catches fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – On Tuesday, M & M volunteer fire department responded to a fire at 9:25 am. A neighbor passing the residence activated 911 after passing the home and seeing heavy smoke and flames from the windows.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the older model single wide mobile home fully involved with flames showing through each window and the roof compromised from the extensive blaze.

Fire investigators said the next door neighbors reported hearing a loud boom and their power failing at the time the incident began. The rental home was vacant at the time of the incident, with the last tenants having moved out within the past week.

No injuries were reported.