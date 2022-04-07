JONES CONUTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A mock DUI crash will be held at Northeast Jones High School (NEJ) on Friday, April 8.

NEJ seniors, juniors, parents and family members are invited to watch as two cars simulate a head-on collision. Students will participate as actors in the crash. Various law enforcement, fire and medical crews will respond to the crash.

The “Prom Promise – Mock Crash” will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the NEJ Football Stadium. The event will be held as a reminder to students of the reality of poor decisions.

NEJ High School Prom is Saturday, April 9.