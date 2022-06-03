ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – An Ellisville mother faces four felony charges of child abuse after her children all tested positive for meth.

The Laurel Leader Call reported someone familiar with the family notified Child Protective Services (CPS) of the situation. Once hair-follicle tests came back positive for meth for her one, two, six, and seven-year-old children, CPS workers notified the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the newspaper, deputies charged Kathleen Moorcroft, 24, with four counts of child abuse. Her bond was set Friday.