LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A mother and her son were arrested for allegedly selling drugs at a home near a church in Laurel.

The Laurel Leader Call reported Rose Barnett, 69, and Danny Darby, 39, were arrested at a home on East 10th Street on Wednesday, November 30. Police reportedly found Oxycodone, an M&P Uzi .22-caliber and a Glock .357 semiautomatic pistol at the home.

Danny Darby, (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

According to the newspaper, tips initiated the investigation. Barnett was charged with sale of a controlled substance, which was enhanced because the home was within 1,500 feet of a church. Darby was charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon.