JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A mother and her child were arrested for allegedly assaulting a school resource officer at West Jones High School on Friday, September 16.

The Laurel Leader Call reported Danny Gibson, a school resource officer, called the sheriff’s department around 3:00 p.m. after a student had assaulted him. The responding deputy noted that Gibson had marks on his arms.

When the deputy was putting the student into his patrol car, the student’s mother, Yaminah Davis, 35, allegedly began assaulting Gibson, as well. The deputy’s report of the incident showed that he had to physically put Davis on the ground after she wouldn’t stop striking Gibson. She was put in handcuffs and arrested.

According to the newspaper, Davis was taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Center where she was later released on a $400 fine.