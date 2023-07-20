LONG BEACH, Miss. (WHLT) – A monarch butterfly waystation is helping bring together the University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) Gulf Park campus.

In 2018, a USM student had a passion for monarch butterflies and its benefits to the ecosystem it inhabits. Later, the student found out that the Gulf Park Campus in Long Beach was directly on the Monarch Butterfly Trail. He asked Jamie Stanfield, of the Gulf Coast Library, how they could put together a plan to build a butterfly garden outside of the library where an old swimming pool used to be.

“The students went to Jamie and asked her how they can help these butterflies and their cycle,” said Cantu.

The Gulf Coast Library director at the time approved the plan to build the garden, but that was just the beginning. He suggested they reach out to Physical Plant and apply for a grant to build a gazebo with flowers around it, which would cost a few thousand dollars.

The students presented their idea of the butterfly garden. The Physical Plant got on board and looked for ways to build the waystation garden. Instead of the pool transforming into a garden, they decided to transform all the flower beds on campus into certified butterfly campus waystations.

Jason Cantu, of the Physical Plant, Stanfield and USM students, faculty and staff formed a committee to discuss how to create the waystation beds along with flower and plant recommendations for the butterflies.

To this day, Stanfield and Cantu continue to make sure the waystations are maintained sustainably by not spraying the plants with pesticides that can harm the butterflies. They have inspired other USM locations to create their own waystations, such as the Gulf Coast Research Laboratory (GCRL) Halstead and Cedar Point campuses in Ocean Springs. GCRL’s Grounds Foreman, Ron Jordan, certified a monarch waystation at GCRL’s Halstead campus that Cantu designed and spreads milkweed seeds across both campuses.

The waystations have been used as a research tool for classrooms and ways for faculty and students to work together to create a healthy environment for the butterflies as they migrate onto campus in the fall.