HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – New businesses are continuing to open in the downtown Hattiesburg area. The city is celebrating the opening of new businesses this week.

The city will hold a ribbon cutting for Honey Clothing Company, Savvy Pair Shoe Boutique, Pop and Co. Ice Cream, and Oh Snap Selfie Boutique and Photography Lounge.

“We’re a small little town, but we have much love for the city. And I think all of the businesses coming together just showcases the love that we have for each other. And I think this is a great place to be. It’s just a friendly, family-oriented place,” said Angela Duncan, owner and creator of Oh Snap Selfie Boutique and Photography Lounge.

Nick Fairly owns four businesses in the downtown district, and he plans to expand.

“Downtown Hattiesburg is exciting. It’s growing. It’s just a great place to build, a great place to start at, and a great place to be,” said Nick Fairly, owner of Pop and Co. Ice Cream.

The city has welcomed more than 10 new businesses this year. Established business owners said it’s refreshing to see the area grow.

“Anytime there’s more business and new business downtown, it allows all of us to thrive, and it elevates all of us as businesses downtown,” stated Adrienne Hicks Garanich, owner of Blooms.

Many of the new businesses downtown are in buildings that had to be completely rebuilt. It’s a part of the Downtown Hattiesburg Façade Improvement Grant, which helps restore once dilapidated buildings.

“This building is pretty old. So, I mean, from the first beginning of this building, it was just pretty much just a like a shell. So, the Façade Grant helped reconstruct and bring it back to life. It gave it that look that has been missing,” said Fairly.

The grant is funded by the Downtown Hattiesburg Association.