FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies, along with the coroner, the USM Anthropology Department and the State Crime Lab, are working to determine the identity of the person whose human remains were found near Camp Shelby in late October.

According to investigators, they continued with an additional search of the area on December 29, 2022. The team found more remains during the search, and the remains were taken to the Forrest County coroner.

The remains were found in the woods near Camp Shelby on Thursday, October 20.

Deputies said the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks was responding to a report of illegal game-related activity on the north end boundary line of the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center. While officers were investigating the report, they found human remains in a wooded area.

Anyone with information about the remains can call the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-544-7800 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.