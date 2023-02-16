JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Moselle man was arrested for a home invasion and for allegedly running over his girlfriend on Thursday, February 16.
Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said deputies were made aware of a woman who was intentionally run over by her boyfriend on Smith Bonner Road.
The suspect also forced himself into a nearby occupied camper trailer and assaulted the man inside.
Joseph Lott, 41, was later arrested at a home on Camp Road. He was charged with domestic aggravated assault and home invasion.
JCSD officials said the victim was taken to Forrest General Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.