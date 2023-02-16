JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Moselle man was arrested for a home invasion and for allegedly running over his girlfriend on Thursday, February 16.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said deputies were made aware of a woman who was intentionally run over by her boyfriend on Smith Bonner Road.

The suspect also forced himself into a nearby occupied camper trailer and assaulted the man inside.

Joseph Lott, 41, was later arrested at a home on Camp Road. He was charged with domestic aggravated assault and home invasion.

Joseph Lott (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

JCSD officials said the victim was taken to Forrest General Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.