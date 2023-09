JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Moselle man has been arrested for possessing child pornography, according to investigators.

Scott Merrill (Courtesy: Jones County Adult Detention Center)

The Laurel Leader Call reported Scott Merrill, 67, was charged with four counts of possession of child pornography. He was arrested after a search warrant was executed at his home on Highway 11 South on Thursday, September 7.

Merrill was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center. According to the jail’s website, Merrill’s bond was set at $600,000.