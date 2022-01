JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a Moselle man on sexual battery and molestation charges.

Deputies said Jonathan Smith, 38, was charged with one count of sexual battery to a child and one count of molestation – touching a child for lustful purposes.

“Jonathan Smith is accused of molestation involving two female children under the age of sixteen,” said Investigator Sergeant J.D. Carter.

Smith is expected to appear in Jones County Justice Court.