Moselle man arrested in connection to ATV theft

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a Moselle man in connection to the theft of an ATV.

Michael Page, 30, has been charged with felony grand larceny. Deputies said they had been searching for him since early September.

“We have been looking for Michael Page since early September and have kept the pressure on in order to affect his arrest,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Our deputies and investigators are squarely focused on interdicting criminal activities and solving crimes in Jones County.”

