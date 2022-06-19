HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – How expensive do apartments get in Hattiesburg? The 2020 census estimated that the median gross cost of rent between 2016 and 2020 was $808 in Hattiesburg. That’s just the median. How much do apartments cost on the upper end?

Let’s keep things simple and look at just two-bedroom apartments. According to Apartments.com, these are some of the most expensive two-bedroom apartments in Hattiesburg:

Cross Creek Village Apartments – $1,265

The “B2” model is a 1,126-square-foot 2 bed x 2 bath. There is also one cheaper 2 bed x 2 bath option. This complex is located near Turtle Creek Mall on Cross Creek Parkway.

Twin Oaks Apartments – $1,301

The “Laurel” floor plan is 1,156-square-foot 2 bed x 2 bath. There is also a less expensive 2 bed x 2 bath model that costs $1,181 for 1,112-square-feet. This complex is located near the corner of Lincoln Road and Oak Grove Road.

The Lakes at Turtle Creek Apartment Homes – $1,324

A 1,127-square-foot 2 bed x 2 bath model was listed at this price. This complex is located near Turtle Creek Mall on Cross creek Parkway.

Tremont at 22 Apartments – $1,375

The “B1” model is a 1,201-square-foot 2 bed x 2 bath. These apartments can be found off Highway 49 on Campbell Scenic Drive.

Reserve at Long Point Apartments – $1,435

The “Executive” floor plan is a 1,213-square-foot 2 bed x 2 bath. There are two other 2 bed options that cost less. These apartments are located off West 7th Street on Beverly Hills Road.

Hub City Lofts Apartments – $1,650

The “America” model is a 1,467-square-foot 2 bed x 2.5 bath. There are also two cheaper 2 bed model options. This complex is located in Downtown Hattiesburg.