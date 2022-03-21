JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a most wanted suspect on Monday, March 21.

According to investigators, Charlie Trudeau was found at a home on Boque Homa Lake Road. Deputies said he ran into a wooded area behind the home and was arrested shortly after.

Trudeau was wanted for a bench warrant in Jones County on felon in possession of a firearm and failure to keep in touch with attorney charges. He was also wanted for charges in Jasper County.

He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.