Mother accused of kidnapping four children arrested in Hattiesburg, children found safe

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The woman accused of kidnapping her four children from a Laurel home was arrested in Hattiesburg on Thursday.

Hattiesburg police found Kishawna Jackson and the four children. Jones County deputies said all four children are safe and will be transferred to Child Protective Services (CPS).

Jackson is in the custody of Hattiesburg police and will be transferred to the custody of the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

“We greatly appreciate the assistance of the Hattiesburg Police Department, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Mississippi Department of Public Safety and Lamar County Sheriffs Department in this search,” stated Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “The safety and welfare of Jackson’s four children were our prime concern. We are thankful for a quick and safe resolution to this search.”