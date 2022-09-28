JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT)-A mother is grieving the death of her 8-month-old son who was killed in a house fire.

It happened Sunday at a home in St. Martin located in Jackson County. The mother, Christy Beninati, said she dropped her two kids off at her parents house.

Her 8-month-old son Owen was later confirmed to have died in the fire. Beninati said she never thought it would be the last time she would see her youngest son.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Christy’s parents, who lost everything in the fire.